LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for June 3rd, 2023.

Happy Saturday!

Tonight: Temperatures are cooling down for the next couple of days. We will get to a low of 58 degrees. Skies will begin to have more cloud coverage with a 30-40% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms may become severe with 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to the size of ping pong balls.

Tomorrow: Sunday is going to be 75 degrees with heavy cloud coverage. Winds will be calm out of the northeast around 5-10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night we will remain at a low of 58 degrees and a high of 74 for Monday. Temperatures will remain cooler with cloudy skies once again. The chance of precipitation will be 30% and winds will be again out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday night we will have another low of 58 degrees and a high of 78 for Tuesday. Afternoon storms are likely with a 20% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the north switching more eastward at 5-10 mph. Skies will have less cloud coverage with the sun peaking out during the day.

Tuesday night will drop down to 59 degrees. Wednesday will warm back up into the 80s across the region. There will be a chance of thunderstorms and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will be cloudy and a 30% chance of precipitation is likely.

Thursday will have a low of 59 again and a high of 83, slowly warming up. Isolated showers and storms will occur across the region. Winds will be out of the south moving more southeast at 5-10 mph. Clouds will begin to break, giving us some more sunshine throughout the day.

Friday is looking great with a low of 60 degrees and a high of 85. We will have a sunny day with mostly clear skies and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Friday night we will warm up to a low of 62 and a high of 90 degrees for the day here in Lubbock. Temperatures will be warm across the region and we will have a 10% chance of precipitation.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Kathryn