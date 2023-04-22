LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for April 22nd, 2023.

Happy Saturday and better yet, happy Earth Day! I hope you all did something joyful outdoors to make you thankful for our Earth!

Tonight: We are cooling off with a cold front moving in bringing us some chilly temperatures for Sunday morning. We will bottom out to 38 degrees here in Lubbock, thankfully staying above that freezing mark for most places across our region. Clouds will move in giving us some heavy coverage. We should see some showers begin around 4:00 A.M. and continue on and off for most of the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow: A good chunk of the region will be stuck in the upper 40s for daytime highs. There are showers and thunderstorms likely before 10:00 A.M. and then continued showers for most of the day. Precipitation amounts are around less than a tenth of an inch for most places in the South Plains.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night we will see some more chill with a low around 41 degrees. Monday we will warm up to 62, still putting us below that average temperature of 77 degrees. A 30-40% chance of showers will continue with light rain.

Monday night temperatures will warm up with a low of 49 degrees. Our daytime high for Monday will finally be above average, topping out at 80 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are back after lunch time with some patchy fog in the early hours.

Tuesday night a front will move in again giving us some cooler weather. Lubbock will see a low of 47 degrees and a high of 66 for Wednesday. Light rain will begin after lunch. Winds will remain calmer around 15 mph.

Thursday we will see some sunshine beginning after noon, with some morning showers. Our low will be 42 degrees, with a high of 70 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday is looking beautiful with a low of 47 degrees and a high of 81! Winds will move more north giving us speeds around 12-18 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, giving us some minimal cloud coverage with the sun peaking out at times.

Saturday we will cool down again with a low of 46 and a high of 71 degrees for the day. Another front will be moving in with cooler weather.

Bundle up tomorrow, and enjoy the rain returning to West Texas!

-Kathryn