LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on snow potential for Friday, March 11th, 2022.

A storm system will tack into the South Plains late Thursday evening into Friday morning, bringing with it the chance of snowfall for a good majority of the KLBK viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory (pictured below) for portions of the South Plains from 4 AM CDT through 6 PM CDT Friday for our Texas counties. Our New Mexico counties are included in this advisory from 11 PM MDT Thursday through 11 AM MDT Friday. In the advisory area, as much as 2″ of snowfall will be possible.

Counties that have the greatest likelihood of seeing *up to 2 inches* include Curry, Roosevelt, Parmer, Bailey, Castro, Lamb, Swisher, Hale, Briscoe, Floyd, Hall, Motley, and Cottle. The remainder of the counties that were not listed, but are included in the advisory, could see *up to 1 inch* of snowfall.

Timing for this event will begin after midnight tonight. Light to moderate snow will increase across the KLBK viewing area from northwest to southeast. Roadways will be a little slick for morning commute on Friday, so be sure to factor in extra time, and drive according to the conditions. By noon, northwestern portions of the South Plains will start to see their snow come to an end. Around lunchtime is when we expect the heaviest snowfall to begin to make its way into the Lubbock metro. By the time our evening rush hour rolls around, snow will come to an end across the region.

Radar Forecast for Midnight CDT Friday Morning.

Radar Forecast for 6 AM CDT Friday Morning.

Radar Forecast for Noon CDT Friday Afternoon.

Radar Forecast for 6 PM CDT Friday Evening.

In terms of overall impacts, we are not anticipating anything significant across the region. Roadways, especially over northern areas, will be slushy for most of the day Friday, lasting through early Saturday morning. In summary, only limited to minor impacts are expected to everyday activities. The best thing that you can do to prepare for this system is to take it slow on area roadways, and factor in plenty of time for your commute all throughout the day on Friday.

Expected impacts for the South Plains due to winter weather on Friday, March 11th, 2022.

In addition to the snow, we are forecast to see very cold temperatures across the region. Highs on Friday will barely warm above freezing for the southern and central South Plains, with temperatures varying from the mid 20s to low 40s area-wide. Wind chill values will remain in the teens and 20s all day Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning will be frigid, as lows bottom out in the single digits to lower 20s, with feel like temperatures as cold as 10 degrees below zero!

Forecast High Temperatures for Friday, March 11th, 2022.

Forecast Lowest Wind Chill Values for Saturday Morning.

Be sure to check back in with KLBK News on Facebook, Twitter, and everythinglubbock.com. The KLBK First Warning Weather Team is here to keep you safe through the storms!

Have a warm and safe Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

