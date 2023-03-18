LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for March 18th, 2023.

Hello and Happy Saturday, South Plains! Today we had a crisp and cool day. Don’t worry, with spring weather coming up, we will be getting some great temperatures for the week!

Tonight: Temperatures are getting pretty cold with a low of 26 degrees. Bring those pets and plants in!

Tomorrow: Temperatures are slowly warming up with a high of 56 degrees. It will be mostly sunny for your Sunday, but bundle up for that morning coffee.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Monday, temperatures will be pretty chilly with a low of 31 degrees. It is the first day of spring! Monday will see a high of 59, with mostly sunny skies. We will begin to see those spring showers with late rain. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 20-25 mph.

Tuesday will see a low of 42 and a high of 74. The light rain will last into the early morning hours. We will be warming up! Winds will still be fairly high out of the southwest at 22-28 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Overnight into Wednesday, we will warm up to a low of 51 degrees and a high of 81 for the day. It will still be windy with winds out of the southwest at 20-25 mph.

Wednesday night will have a low of 50 degrees and a high of 78 for Thursday. We will see some showers again in the late hours.

Friday will have a low of 41, and a high of 68 degrees. The showers from the previous night will last us into the early hours. It will be a nice and sunny day with winds starting out of the west and moving more north at 15-20 mph.

Saturday we will have another sunny day with a low of 41 and a high of 71 degrees.

Stay warm tonight and enjoy the rest of your weekend! I hope March Madness is in your favor!

– Kathryn