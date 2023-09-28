LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for September 28th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 93°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy around the region. Winds will be breezy at times, sustained at 15-20 MPH out of the south. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 70s around sunrise on Friday. Sunrise in Lubbock will occur at 7:39 AM CDT.

Friday looks to be the last day Lubbock will exceed 90° for at least the next week! A high of 90° is forecast for the Hub City. Area-wide highs will vary from 88°-96°, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be sustained out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the evening and early overnight hours, with activity remaining in eastern New Mexico. A stray shower or storm could move as far east as the Highway 385 corridor. Just a few clouds will hang around overnight, as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to low 70s close to sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday is the last day of the 106th South Plains Fair! Conditions will be warm and dry for fair-goers. Highs will peak in the 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. A stray shower or storm will be possible in western portions of our New Mexico counties, but coverage looks to remain below 10%. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy, as low temperatures fall into the upper 50s and 60s by sunrise on the first day of October!

Our cooling trend will continue into Sunday, as high temperatures reach the mid 70s to mid 80s. We are expecting a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers and storms are possible over western areas during the afternoon and evening hours, with one or two lingering into the overnight hours. Lows will find themselves falling into the 50s and 60s by sunrise Monday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Severe storms return to the forecast area for Monday as a cold front approaches the region. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, with locally heavy rainfall also likely. Behind our cold front, more fall-like temperatures will filter into the region. Highs will fall from the upper 70s to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, to the upper 60s to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will fall from the upper 50s and 60s, to the upper 40s through low 60s. Rain chances will linger through Wednesday, before we dry out by Thursday. We are also closely monitoring another strong front for next weekend. This one will bring us the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 28th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 28th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:36 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 98° (1994)

Average Low: 55°

Record Low: 36° (1918)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

