Happy Sunday! It was an extremely hot day across the high plains with temperatures in the upper 90s. Heading into the start of the work week and the last full week of summer for kids, expect the start of the week to be like the weekend: hot. We will continue to see temperatures in the upper 90s through Tuesday with winds picking up to about 20 miles per hour. The middle of the week will bring below average temperatures and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms to return to South Plains.