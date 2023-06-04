LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Sunday evening weather update for June 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low of 59°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High of 74°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Some showers and thunderstorms are currently in and around portions of the KLBK viewing area this evening and should move southeast through the nighttime hours before clearing out tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s by the time you wake up tomorrow morning and warm up to the 70’s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph during the day tomorrow. Another slight chance of showers and thunderstorms exists during the afternoon and evening hours with a chance of precipitation sitting around 30%. Severe weather does not seem to be a major threat with any storms that do develop. Flooding will still be a concern with any of the heavier thunderstorms that develop.

Heading into Tuesday, morning lows will be sitting in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s yet again, making for a pleasant morning! High temperatures will reach the mid 70’s to lower 80’s Tuesday afternoon. A partly cloudy sky will cover most of the viewing area. Winds will shift from the northeast to southeast throughout the day blowing around 5-10 mph. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday morning will feature similar temperatures to what we will see the next two mornings with morning lows in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s. Temperatures will be on the rise throughout the day with highs forecast to be in the upper 70’s to mid 80’s. There is a slight chance of more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours with a 30% chance of precipitation and a partly cloudy sky. Winds will blow out of the south-southeast around 8-12 mph.

As we take a look at the remainder of the work week and beginning of next weekend, temperatures will further rise closer to the average for this time of year. Some areas could reach the low 90’s by the end of the week! Muggy conditions can be expected with a southerly component to the wind still in place. With that, very slight chances of showers and thunderstorms exist, but nothing widespread looks to take place. A mostly sunny sky looks to be present throughout the area during the end of the week.

I hope that you all enjoy the week ahead and make the most of it!

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 4th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:54 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 106° (2013)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 47° (1970)

It’s a good life!

-Robbie

Facebook: Meteorologist Robbie Commodari

Twitter: @robcomm5