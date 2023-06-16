LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for June 16th, 2023.

Today: Temperatures will be slightly cooler across the region. Here in Lubbock we will reach a high of 94 degrees. Sunny sky conditions expected and winds out of the north at low speeds of 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear. We will reach a low of 66 degrees.

Tomorrow: Saturday will have a high of 98 degrees and skies will be cloudy. Winds will be at lower speeds from a variation of directions at 12-18 mph. We could see some showers and scattered thunderstorms across the South Plains beginning in the early hours of the night. Chances of precipitation are around 10-20%.

Extended Forecast:

https://8801cbd1d96ae52ff276ff076cf37429.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Saturday night’s low will be 66 degrees and Sunday will continue with the heat. Sunday will reach a high of 97 degrees. Winds will be at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Sunday night will be another warm one with a low of 70 degrees. Monday will be our warmest temperature yet, reaching a high of 102 degrees for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly sunny and wind speeds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will barely cool to 71 degrees. Tuesday will continue with triple digits with a high of 102 degrees. Winds will remain consistent with speeds around 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for the day.

Tuesday night will be warm again with a low of 71 degrees. Wednesday’s high will be 101 at speeds around 12-18 mph.

Wednesday night’s low will be 70 degrees. Thursday will continue the pattern with a high of 98 degrees and possibly a smaller chance of some sprinkles and rain.

We made it to the weekend! Relax if possible and enjoy the sunshine.

-Kathryn