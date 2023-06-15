LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for June 15th, 2023.

Good morning!

Today: Temperatures will be warming up across the region. Here in Lubbock we will reach a high of 98 degrees. Sunny sky conditions expected and winds out of the south shifting more west at 12-18 mph.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear and a weak cold front is expected bringing us slightly cooler temperatures than what is in store for the week. We will bottom out at a low of 62 degrees here in Lubbock.

Tomorrow: Friday will have a high of 97 degrees and skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be at low speeds from a variation of directions at 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night temperatures will warm up in the evenings; we will reach a low of 67 degrees here in Lubbock. Saturday will bring us warm temperatures again with a high of 98 degrees. We will see more clouds and winds will be somewhat breezy at speeds 15-20 mph blowing from the west, southwest direction.

Saturday night’s low will be 65 degrees and Sunday will continue with the heat. Sunday will reach a high of 97 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest shifting more southwest at 8-12 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Sunday night will be another warm one with a low of 69 degrees. Monday will be our warmest temperature yet, reaching a high of 101 degrees for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly sunny and wind speeds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will barely cool to 71 degrees. Tuesday will continue to get hotter with a high of 103 degrees. Winds will remain consistent with speeds around 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for the day.

Tuesday night will be warm again with a low of 70 degrees. Wednesday’s high will be 101 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be shifting at speeds around 12-18 mph.

Stay hydrated and enjoy this summer weather!

-Kathryn