LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday evening weather update for April 7th, 2023.

Happy Friday! We’ve had a nice and warm day today and could see a few showers later this evening. The spring weather will really kick off this week giving us some warmer temperatures and some rain showers.

Tonight: Temperatures will cool down to around 40 degrees and winds will be pretty calm for a continued amount of days.

Tomorrow: Saturday is looking beautiful with low winds out of the south around 5-10 mph. Our high will be 74 and mostly sunny!

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will begin to warm up giving us a low of 48 degrees. Our hgh for Easter day will be 76. Thunderstorms will be possible throughout the entire region.

Monday will have a low of 49 degrees and a high of 78. Those showers will continue for the beginning portion of the day. Winds will remain calm from a variation of directions around 5-10 mph.

Monday night we will stay fairly warm with a low of 49 and a high of 80 degrees for Tuesday! It will be mostly sunny throughout the entire day. Winds will barely pick up with a maximum speed around 20 mph.

Wednesday will have a low of 49 and will reach a high of 80 degrees once again. Winds will remain out of the south but speeds will start to pick up. It will be mostly sunny throughout the entire day.

Wednesday night we will cool down to 52 degrees; it will be a warmer night. Thursday is looking like another toasty day topping out to a warm 82 degrees! Skies will be fairly clear with minimal coverage. Elevated fire conditions will return for most areas in the Caprock.

Friday will see a low of 53 degrees and a high of 81. We will see some more showers leading us into next weekend.

TGIF and get ready for some nice spring weather!

-Kathryn