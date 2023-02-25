LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for February 25th, 2023.

Today: We had a gloomy, overcast day. We’ve reached a high of 51 degrees.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to 45 degrees into Sunday.

Tomorrow: Sunday we have issued an alert for a weather aware day. We will see severe thunderstorms moving in from the west. Winds will occur everywhere outside of the storms, with gusts as high as 70 mph. Our main concern will be the damaging winds and golf ball sized hail. Our counties in the northeast have the highest likelihood to experience storms as high as 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale. This could include 1-2 isolated tornadoes. It should be completely clear by Sunday night.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Monday, we will see temperatures drop to 37 degrees. Our high Monday will be 67 with winds still coming from the west at 25-30 mph.

Tuesday will have a high of 73 and a low of 39. It will be mostly sunny.

Overnight into Wednesday, temperatures will remain fairly warmer with a low of 44 degrees. Our high will reach 71, but skies will be cloudy and overcast.

Thursday we could possibly see a few showers. Our high will be 58 degrees with a low of 41.

Thursday night into Friday we will have a low of 28 degrees. Friday will bring us back to those 60s, with a high of 62 degrees. The sun will be out and shining, with mostly sunny conditions.

Friday night will see a low of Saturday temperatures and will be warming up with temperatures as high as 66 degrees.

Hope you all enjoy your weekend, stay safe tomorrow!

– Kathryn