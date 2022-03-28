LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the threat for fire weather conditions and severe storms.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Winds increasing. Low of 58°. Winds WSW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~ 35 MPH.

Tuesday: Blowing dust and mostly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds WSW 30-35 MPH, gusts ~ 60-70 MPH.

Monday night:

After a record-breaking warm day on Monday, it looks like temperatures will begin to cool down over the next several days. Clouds increased across the region late this afternoon, and are expected to hang around overnight tonight! Under our mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will vary from the low 50s to mid 60s! Strong southwesterly winds are expected to increase across the region, with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible! A few showers will be possible, but no meaningful accumulations are expected.

Tuesday:

A Weather Aware day has been issued for Tuesday, March 29th, 2022. Strong winds will increase throughout the day, resulting in wind gusts as high as 60-70 MPH region-wide! This will give us a significant threat for fire weather conditions, in addition to reduced visibility as a result of blowing dust. As a result, Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings are already in effect for portions of the region. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday, peaking in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Other than a few early morning showers, we will remain dry throughout the day. Right around sunset Tuesday evening, we are expecting a line of showers and thunderstorms to begin to develop just to the east of the Interstate-27/ Highway 87 corridor. As these storms move to the east, and begin to exit the KLBK viewing area, they will begin to turn severe. Damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, hail up to 1.25″ in diameter, cloud to ground lightning, and even an isolated tornado or two will be possible!

We will see storms exit the region overnight, as some wrap-around showers begin to move into the South Plains from the northwest. These will remain below severe limits, but will likely bring some strong winds. A few pellets of graupel could even mix in with some of the rain! Low temperatures will range from the mid 30s to the low 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday:

Scattered showers will remain across the South Plains on Wednesday. One band will move through before noon, with another wave of showers moving through after sunset! Rainfall totals from midnight to midnight may top 0.50″ in some locations! Highs on Wednesday will remain below their seasonal averages, only warming into the 60s. Winds will remain strong, with gusts out of the northwest as high as 40-45 MPH! Blowing dust will still be possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will feature isolated to scattered showers, as lows dip into the upper 20s to mid 40s. A light wintry mix will briefly be possible just before sunrise on Thursday, but most precipitation is expected to have already ended by the time our temperatures fall below freezing. No significant travel issues are anticipated at this time.

Thursday:

After a few morning showers, a calm day is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Thursday. Highs will top out in the 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be much calmer, with sustained speeds near 12-18 MPH. Winds will shift from the northwest during the morning, to the south by the late afternoon. Thursday night into Friday morning will be warmer, with lows in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, high temperatures will fluctuate from the mid 60s to mid 80s. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds gusting as high as 35 MPH from Friday through Sunday. Early next week, we are monitoring for the possibility of yet another storm system. This one will have the possibility of bringing some strong to severe storms to the KLBK viewing area, but details are still too far out to know what to expect. Stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates! We’re here to keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 28th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 28th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:05 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Record High: *94° (2022)

Normal Low: 42°

Record Low: 16° (1931)

Have a safe Tuesday, South Plains! Y’all try not to blow away!

-Jacob.

