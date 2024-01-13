LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday night weather update for January 13th, 2024.

Good evening! Today Lubbock saw its last 60 degree weather for some time. An artic front moved in and with it it has brought some extremely cold eastern winds. There has been a Weather Aware Day issued for today through Wednesday due to 80-100 hours of below freezing temperatures with wind chills up to -25 degrees at times. There is also the possibility for wintry mixed precipitation, although chances are low.

Tonight: Lubbock is dropping to 8 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10 degrees with some northwestern counties getting as cold as -25 degrees for their windchill. There is a wind chill advisory until noon tomorrow.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday’s high will not make it above freezing; 23 degrees will be our maximum temperature here in Lubbock. There will be clouds with possibly a 10% chance of precipitation but it is looking slim and possibly only over Silverton will see some precipitation.

Sunday night will bottom out at 7 degrees with Monday rising to another 23 degrees. The wind chill alert will still be occurring until noon. There will be a lot of cloud coverage with eastern winds at 10-15 mph. Monday will be MLK Day!

Monday night will drop to another 8 degrees with the possibility of another wind chill advisory. Tuesday will be reaching 26 degrees with sunshine back in the region. Tuesday will have winds shifting from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 16 degrees with Wednesday finally getting to above freezing for our high temperature. We will max out at 55 degrees with southwestern winds at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday night will cool to 31 with Thursday rising to 56 with a few clouds and a front moving back in with some more cold weather. Thursday night will drop to 18 with winds shifting more from the northeast.

Friday we will see another chilly day with 38 degrees being the high. East northeastern winds will be blowing around 10-15 mph.

Friday night we will drop to 17 degrees with Saturday seeing a high of 41.

Be safe these next couple of days and bundle up!

-Kathryn