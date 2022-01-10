Weather Headlines – January 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.

• A few showers possible south of Highway 62/82 tonight through noon on Tuesday. Some snowflakes could mix in, but dry air at the surface will cause most precipitation to evaporate before making it to the surface.

• Highs will be near average for Tuesday.

• Above average highs forecasted from Wednesday through Friday.

• Another strong cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning, with a few showers possible over southern zones Saturday. Some light snow could fall over portions of extreme western Texas. Highs will be below average on Saturday

• We’ll warm back up for Sunday, before we dip back below average for our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 10th, 2022

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

