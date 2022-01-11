Weather Headlines – January 12th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.

• Above average temperatures return to the South Plains on Wednesday.

• Highs remain in the 60s Wednesday through Friday, with some areas warming all of the way into the mid 70s for Friday.

• Morning lows will remain at or below freezing for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

• Gusty winds will result in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions on Friday. Gusts near 40-50 MPH are expected.

• A strong cold front moves through the KLBK viewing area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

• Highs fall below average for Saturday.

• Hard freeze expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows plummeting into the low teens to mid 20s.

• We will be warm on Sunday, before a weak cold front moves in on Monday. This will drop highs back down to seasonal averages for our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

• Warmer than average temps will stick around as we head into the middle of next week.

•Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected within the next seven days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 12th, 2022

Have an amazing Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

