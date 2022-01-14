Weather Headlines – January 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.

A brown sky will hang around the region on Saturday as winds continue to gust out of the north near 50 MPH! We will see a mostly sunny sky, but blowing dust will result in reduced visibility at times. High temperatures will fall below average, with temperatures only warming into the low 40s to low 50s. Feel like temperatures will remain in the low 30s to low 40s all day long. A bitter cold night is expected across the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows will bottom out in the low teens to low 20s under a clear sky with calm winds.

West-southwesterly winds will help us to warm back up across the KLBK viewing area as we round out the weekend! Highs on Sunday will peak in the upper 50s to mid and upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the north during the late afternoon and evening hours, with gusts occasionally approaching 30 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain cold, with temperatures lowering into the upper 10s to upper 20s.

Our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is looking calm and peaceful. Highs will remain just a few degrees above average, topping out in the mid 50s to mid 60s. A weak cold front will be responsible for the northwesterly winds for the first half of the day. By late afternoon, winds will shift back to the southwest, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH. We’ll keep a sunny sky around the region during the day, with a clear sky overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

We will continue to warm on Tuesday, as compressional heating enhances the high temperatures across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range from the mid 60s into the mid and upper 70s! A cold front will move through the region sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will fall below average, with a few more clouds across the region. Even colder air is forecasted to move into the South Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will remain below freezing for some, and the same story will be told yet again for Friday! Some models try to bring some snow into the South Plains, but there are still a lot of discrepancies amongst the models. Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the next seven days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 14th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 82° (1928)

Normal Low: 27°

Record Low: 3° (1963)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob.

