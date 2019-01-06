Weather Ready Nation Report: 2018 Weather Recap

LUBBOCK, Texas - Unlike what we have seen over the past few months, 2018 started out dry and windy with temperatures sitting 10 - 45 degrees above average for the majority of January, February and March. These conditions combined with a few small sparks unfortunately led to a handful of fires causing major damage to portions of the South Plains throughout the winter season.

Thankfully rain returned mid-February, and then we had our first severe weather event on March 27th and 28th. This was due to a cold front that moved through the South Plains, joining an upper-level low which helped to create some instability in the atmosphere. This storm system ended up producing pea sized hail and while this small hail size normally isn't something we worry about here in West Texas, this system produced enough of it to cover the ground, turning lawns and roadways white. That same day, another thunderstorm in Loop, Texas located right outside of Seagraves, produced a short-lived landspout tornado which thankfully was the only “tornado” we saw in the 2018 severe weather season.

The weather stayed pretty quiet until mid-May when damaging winds and large hail took over the South Plains. The first round of severe storms developed on May 13th. These storms produced lemon sized hail just to the south of Estelline causing damage to anything in it’s path. Two days later, more severe storms dropped golf ball sized hail to parts of the South Plains, including parts of the Hub City. Then on May 17th, strong winds reached 83 mph in Post, causing trees to be uprooted and minor damage to a few structures. Finally, on May 19th, Lubbock got hit hard with baseball sized hail causing damage to vehicles, windows, and buildings. Torrential rainfall also caused widespread flooding across the city.

Wind gusts were strong throughout our May severe weather events but the strongest wind gust recorded in the South Plains in 2018 occurred on June 1st when severe storms rocked the town of Ralls producing gusts of 90 mph and baseball sized hail causing damage to much of the town.

While we didn’t have many tornadoes this spring or summer, there was a landspout that was seen in southeast Lubbock on September 2nd, brought on by line of storms producing heavy rainfall. Due to its location over rural land, it caused no damage or harm to anyone.

As we transitioned into Fall, our drought was wiped away from the heavy rainfall that was received during the months of September and October with over three inches of rainfall throughout both months.