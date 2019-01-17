Weather Ready Nation Report: 2019 Total Lunar Eclipse

LUBBOCK, Texas - It's called a Super Blood Wolf Moon, but what exactly does that mean? And how is that different from a regular full moon?

Let’s start off with a supermoon. A supermoon is a full moon that appears larger than normal. This is because the moon is around 19,000 miles closer to the earth than it normally is, so the closer it gets to earth, the larger it appears.

Moving onto the wolf moon. This is actually the name of January’s full moon every year. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac “The term wolf moon was traditionally used in Native American and early Colonial times. It appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages.” This was mostly likely due to the fact that wolves are known to howl more right before breeding season.

And finally onto the blood moon. Despite it’s neat name, the term ‘blood moon’ has no scientific meaning. This full moon gets its name from the reddish color it takes on when it passes behind the earth during a *total* lunar eclipse. And this weekend we get a chance to see this awesome event.



Beginning on Sunday night, the moon will begin to take phase. However, if you want to see this spectacular lunar eclipse you’ll have to stay up a little later. The total eclipse will reach its’ peak a little after midnight and the best part is, the entirety of the South Plains has the perfect viewing conditions for this Super Blood Wolf Moon.

For more information on this lunar eclipse, and other times across the country head to this link: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/usa/lubbock