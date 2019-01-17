Weather Ready Nation Report: Fireplace Safety

It’s always good to do some checks around your house or apartment at the beginning of every new year. With colder temperatures at the beginning of the year, it’s important to do maintence on your fireplace to ensure the safety of your home. Here are some fireplace safety tips:

-Open the flue before you start the fire

-Make sure inside the fireplace is clean

-Keep any flammable items away from your fireplace

-Never leave your fireplace unattended and always put the fire out before you go to bed

-Install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. You can test both of these monthly and you only have to change the batteries once a year.

-Keep a fire extinguisher near by

You can find more tips on fireplace safety at: