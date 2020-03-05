Weather Ready Nation – Midland NOAA Weather Radios

As many of us that live in the South Plains know, when we enter the warmer months of Spring, severe weather is usually not too far behind. It is critical that every single one of us have multiple ways to receive notifications when severe weather is in the forecast. A Midland NOAA Weather Radio is one of the most important pieces of equipment that can help you stay safe this severe weather season.

The WR120 NOAA Weather Alert Radio is the newest model released by Midland and are about the size of a clock radio that can easily sit on any bedside table and plug in to the wall. These radios are like tornado sirens for the inside of your home, letting off a very loud alert whenever your specific area is under a tornado warning. However, tornado warnings are only one of over 60 different kinds of alerts issued by the National Weather Service that you can be alerted for, giving you minutes to take shelter and stay safe.

Now you may be saying, “I receive weather alerts on my phone.” Our cell phones are a great way to receive weather alerts. However, in extreme weather events, cell phone systems can slow, clog, and/or completely fail. The alerts issued by the National Weather Service to your Midland Weather Radio will not be interfered by cell phone usage, making sure your alerts will always make it through to you.

Mike Yanniello, Midland Weather Radio Factory Representative, explains that their WR120 NOAA Weather Alert Radio for sale is a 5th generation radio is easy to program. It has the ability to store up to 25 different counties to receive alerts for, in multiple different languages and, in the case where there are power outages in your neighborhood, the device also runs off battery power that can take over if and when that happens.

You can find the WR120 NOAA Weather Alert Radio at Academy Sports and Outdoors for $29.99.