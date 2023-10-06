LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for October 6th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy at times. Low of 45°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High of 69°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

A cold front is moving into the KLBK viewing area Friday afternoon. It will clear the area by 10-11 PM, brining in cooler air and gustier winds behind it. As the front passes through, winds will shift to the northeast with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. We will not see any showers or storms in association with this cold front. Tonight will be the coldest night we’ve seen so far this season, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Saturday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, October 7th, 2023.

Short Term:

High temperatures will only reach the 60 and 70s in Lubbock Saturday. Highs will rebound into the mid 70s to mid 80s region-wide by Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will remain chilly Saturday through Monday mornings, with region wide temperatures varying from the upper 30s to upper 50s each morning. We will remain dry each day and night, with winds mainly out of the south around 10-20 MPH. A sunny to mostly sunny sky can be expected each day.

3-Day Forecast Valid October 6th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

We will warm back to above average temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 80s to mid 90s region-wide, with morning lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s expected across all of the KLBK viewing area. A few upper 40s may remain over northwestern areas. A cold front is on track to pass through the South Plains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, helping to drop high temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday. Temperatures will only warm back into the upper 50s to low 70s on Friday. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around Tuesday through Friday. Winds will become gustier Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH likely due to the passing cold front. Wind directions will shift from southwest to north Wednesday into Thursday behind our cold front. Winds will remain northeasterly on Friday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 6th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 6th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:25 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 94° (1931 & 1939)

Average Low: 52°

Record Low: 34° (2001)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx