LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for a winter storm across the South Plains for Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, models have come into better agreement that an impactful winter storm will move through the South Plains on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, brining with it snow, winds, and bitter cold air. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire region, lasting from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Wednesday:

A secondary shot of cold air will race into the South Plains early Wednesday morning. This will result in high temperatures only peaking in the 20s and 30s, with wind chill values remaining in the teens all day long! Winds will be gusty out of the northeast, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH. In addition to the cold, a wintry mix and snow will arrive Wednesday morning, increasing in coverage throughout the day. Snowfall accumulations anywhere from 0-4″ are expected throughout the day on Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall falling over the Rolling Plains.

Light wintry mix transitioning to all snow by late morning/ early afternoon on Wednesday, 02/02.

Expected Snowfall Arrival Times for Wednesday, 02/02.

Wednesday Night:

Precipitation will increase across the region, remaining light to moderate in intensity. An additional 0-2″ of snowfall is expected overnight, with more locations achieving saturation as temperatures and dew points get closer in relation. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, with some areas possibly dipping below 0! That means wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees, with winds out of the northeast around 20-25 MPH. In these types of conditions, frostbite will occur in as little as 5-10 minutes.

Precipitation increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wind-chill values well below 0 degrees for all of the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Thursday:

Snow showers will continue through the first half of Thursday, with an additional 0-3″ expected. Snow will begin to taper off around sunset on Thursday. Event snowfall totals will range anywhere from 1″ to +7″! The heaviest snowfall will occur over the Rolling Plains. High temperatures on Thursday will remain in the teens and 20s, with clouds sticking around all day long. Wind chill values will remain in the single digits all day, which will be dangerous for those outdoors for long periods of time. Winds will gust out of the north up to 30-35 MPH.

Event total snowfall accumulations. Valid Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 @ 6 PM CDT.

Forecast high temperatures for Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Thursday Night:

As precipitation comes to an end, the coldest air since February 2021 will begin to move into the region. Lows will bottom out anywhere from -5 degrees to 10 degrees. Wind chill values will fall as low as -20 degrees once again, meaning frostbite could occur in as little as 5-10 minutes. Roadways will be hazardous, so please don’t get out unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Minor to Moderate impacts are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday:

Temperatures on Friday will remain below freezing all day long, but more sunshine is expected across the region. Temperatures will only peak in the mid 20s to mid 30s, with winds out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Some minor melting is expected due to the sunshine. Any residual moisture left on area roadways will refreeze Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows in the single digits to middle teens. Hazardous travel will be expected through Saturday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 1st, 2022

Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter, and everythinglubbock.com as this winter storm moves into the region. We’ll keep you safe through the storm.

-Jacob.

