LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for July 19th, 2023.

Today high temperatures will climb between 102 and 106 degrees area wide, giving us a region wide heat advisory. Our heat advisory here in Lubbock will begin at 1:00 P.M. CDT – 9:00 P.M. CDT. The heat will be dangerous and heat stroke can happen! Be very safe doing any outdoor activities and drink plenty of fluids. Skies will be clear and sunny.

Tonight: Temperatures will remain warm throughout the night and into tomorrow. Skies will be cloudy with winds picking up out of the south southwest at speeds around 15-20 mph. Our low will be 73 degrees.

Tomorrow: Thursday is looking warm once again with a high of 100 degrees. It will be warm and windy with southerly winds at 12-18 mph. Skies will be cloudy.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday night will drop to 71 degrees and Friday will remain in the triple digits with a high of 94 degrees. There will be more clouds heading in with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

https://4b5e3b62b0466abb39aabb65e89852ad.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

Friday night we begin to cool off with a low of 68 degrees. Saturday will reach a high of 91 with some evening thunderstorms. Our chance of precipitation will be 20% with winds shifting from the southeast at 12-18 mph.

Friday night will get back to the upper 60s as our low will bottom out at 68 degrees. Saturday will reach 91 degrees with afternoon and evening thunderstorms and winds from the east at 8-12 mph. Another 20% chance of afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms is likely.

Saturday night will see another low of 68 degrees with Sunday reaching 97. We will have the chance for some morning showers. Skies will once again be sunny with conditions warming up in time for the work week.

Sunday night will drop to 70 degrees and Monday will warm up to another triple digit day reaching 100 degrees. Skies will be sunny with more winds from the south at 8-12 mph.

Monday night will drop to 73 and Tuesday will warm to 102.

Stay safe in this intense heat!