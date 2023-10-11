LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, October 11)

Today:

Some areas will start this Wednesday off with scattered cloud cover. However, these clouds will burn off by mid-morning with sunny to mostly sunny conditions forecast for midday and this afternoon. Warmer weather makes a return today with highs ranging from the from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. It’ll turn breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:49 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Clear to mostly mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. It’ll remain breezy and will be mild with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 15 to 25 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:19 PM CDT.



Thursday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Another warm day forecast across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Variable high temperatures are forecast with highs ranging from the lower 80s (to the northwest) to the middle 90s (east and southeast). It’ll remain windy with a west to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



A strong cold front is on track to arrive Thursday evening and Thursday night.



Sunrise is at 7:50 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:17 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through early next week.

Warmer weather is forecast on Wednesday with high ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Thursday’s high will vary from the lower 80s (northwest) to the middle 90s (east and southeast). Much cooler weather returns on Friday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the middle 60s to the very low 70s. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. It’ll be slightly warmer on Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs in the lower to the middle 70s.



Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Friday morning’s lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. A chilly morning is forecast on Saturday with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast lows for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin.



According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock.



The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area.



Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path & Percent Totality

(Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Times (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 11:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:19 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 50°

Record High: 96° (2020)

Record Low: 33° (2019)

Today: Partly sunny in the morning for some areas. Then becoming sunny to mostly sunny. Turning breezy and warmer with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, breezy and mild. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. South to southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny, still warm and continued breezy. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s (northwest) to the middle 90s (east/southeast). West to southwest wind 15-25 mph.



