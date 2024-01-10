LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, January 10)

Today:

Sunny, breezy and warmer weather is forecast on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will vary and range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:57 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and continued warm weather is forecast on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will vary and range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts 30 to 40 mph.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:58 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is slight chance for rain and/or snow showers Thursday evening through early Friday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, there is a very slight chance for rain and/or snow showers once again from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.



High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will vary and range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday’s highs will vary and range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. Highs on Sunday will also vary and range from the middle 20s to the middle 40s. Forecast highs on Monday will range from the lower to the middle 20s. Tuesday’s highs will range range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.



Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Lows Friday will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Forecast lows Sunday morning will vary and from middle 10s to the upper 20s. Monday morning will be very cold with lows ranging from the lower 0s (single digits) to the lower 10s (teens). Another cold morning is on tap for Tuesday with lows ranging again from the lower 0s (single digits) to the lower 10s (teens).

(Valid: Wednesday, January 10)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 10:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:57 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 76° (1928)

Record Low: -10° (1930)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Variable highs ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. West-northwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy at times. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and continued warm. Variable highs ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts 30-40 mph.

