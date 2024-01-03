LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, January 3)

Today:

We’ve had some areas of patchy fog and low clouds across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains overnight. This will continue for some areas through mid-morning. Otherwise, sunny to mostly sunny conditions and briefly milder weather is forecast today. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest this morning but turn southeast in the afternoon 5 to 10 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.



Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight. Areas of patchy fog (and some freezing fog) will develop late this evening and overnight. This could lead to some slick spots on bridges and some roadways overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:51 PM CST.

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy to cloudy, breezy and cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. Scattered showers will develop late morning and continue into mid to late evening. Most of the precipitation will fall as a cold rain. However, a rain/snow mix will be possible across the northwestern South Plains at times. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. High temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:52 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Thursday morning through mid to late Thursday evening. Most of the activity will fall as rain. However, a rain/snow mix will be possible at times across the northwestern South Plains. There is another very slight chance for rain (or rain/snow) showers early Saturday afternoon across the far northwestern and northern South Plains. Another opportunity for precipitation will return by Monday of next week. Forecast models show a chance of rain and snow with this system.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Thursday’s highs will range from the lower to the upper 40s. Highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s forecast highs will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Highs on Monday will range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Tuesday’s highs will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday’s morning lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Lows Monday morning will vary and range from the middle 20s to the middle 40s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s.

(Valid: Wednesday, January 3)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 28. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 3:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:51 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 83° (2006)

Record Low: -2° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Some areas of fog this morning. Otherwise, sunny to mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the lower to the middle middle 50s. Northwest wind in the morning turning southeast in the afternoon wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with areas of fog and freezing dog developing late in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy to cloudy, breezy and cooler. Scattered showers (rain and a rain/snow mix over the northwestern counties) in the late morning and the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 40s. South-southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

