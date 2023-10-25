LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning will shift east and gradually end later this morning. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible for some areas this afternoon. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:00 AM CDT.



Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances should end this evening. Clouds will be on the decrease with mostly clear conditions returning overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent this evening.



Sunset this evening is at 7:02 PM CDT.

Thursday:

We’ll dry out and warm back up on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast, and it’ll be breezy. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 8:01 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:01 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. Dry weather will briefly return on Thursday. There is very slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers are forecast on Sunday and lingering into early Monday morning.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. It’ll turn colder on Sunday with highs ranging from the lower 40s to the very low 50s. Monday will be much colder with highs only in the middle 40s. Halloween on Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and the lower 50s.



Thursday morning’s forecast lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday morning will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Even colder mornings are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Most locations will have their first fall freeze on Monday or Tuesday morning.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 17. The Lubbock metro area remains in “drought-free” status. Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free” as well, per the USDM update. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 25:

Sunrise: 8:00 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 91° (1959)

Record Low: 28° (1919)

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning will gradually end. However, a few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon for some areas. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in evening gradually ending. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear conditions returning overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



