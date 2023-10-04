LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, October 4)

Today & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast this morning and this afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms will be strong to severe in the afternoon. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast for today. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:44 AM CDT.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances will continue this evening and tonight across across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms will be be strong to severe. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast. Low temperatures will range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will shift to the north and northeast and range between 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:28 PM CDT.

Severe Weather Concerns Wednesday: The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Rolling Plains in a “slight” (2/5) risk for severe weather on Wednesday. The South Plains is in a “slight” and “marginal” (1/5) risk for severe weather. Threats include 60-80 mph wind gusts, up to baseball size (2.75″) hail, an isolated tornado or two and some flooding. The window for severe weather is Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday PM, October 4 – Early Thursday AM, October 5)

Severe Thunderstorm Threats

(Valid: Wednesday, October 4)

Thursday:

Overnight showers and thunderstorms should be before daybreak. Calmer and cooler weather makes a return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. We’ll start the day with partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions, but clouds will be on the decrease with mostly sunny conditions returning through the day. High temperatures will drop back into the middle to upper 70s. The wind will be out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:44 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:26 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the day on Thursday. The forecast will be dry for the remainder of the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. It’ll start cooling down on Thursday with highs in the middle to the upper 70s. The cooling trend will continue on Friday with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Much cooler weather is forecast on Saturday with highs in ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll warm up slightly on Sunday with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll warm up a little more on Monday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Lower to middle 80s make a return for highs on Tuesday.



Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Much cooler morning lows are forecast on Saturday with lower 40s to very low 50s forecast. Middle 40s to lower 50s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday morning’s lows will range from the lower to the middle 50s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, October 4)

Drought Update:

No significant chances were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 28. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) conditions continue to be reported for immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 28) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 4:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:28 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 53°

Record High: 96° (2000)

Record Low: 41° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances in the morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe in the afternoon. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. South to southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. North to northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms ending before daybreak. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the morning. Then decreasing clouds and becoming mostly sunny. Turning cooler with highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

