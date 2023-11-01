LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, November 1)

Today:

It’ll be milder on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as we welcome the first day of November. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s under a sunny sky. It’ll be breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:06 AM CDT.

Tonight:

It won’t be quite as cold tonight across the area, but it’ll still be chilly overall. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 30s. However, a few spots may still dip into the middle to the upper 20s. Sky conditions will be clear to mostly clear. The wind will be south to southwest 10-15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 6:55 PM CDT.

Thursday:

We’ll start a warming trend across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday with high temperatures climbing back into the middle and the upper 60s. It’ll be a sunny to mostly sunny day and breezy at times. The wind will be south to southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 8:07 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:54 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Short range and long range forecast model runs this morning continue to show no precipitation chances in the forecast over the extended forecast period.



Wednesday will be milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll start a warmer trend on Thursday with daytime highs climbing back into the middle and upper 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s highs will be in the middle 70s. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be milder and range from the lower to the middle 30s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows for Friday morning. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are forecast for Monday morning.

(Valid: Wednesday, November 1)

Time Change This Weekend:

Are you ready to “fall back” one hour? Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. CT here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “spring forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

“Fall Back” – DST Ends

(Valid: Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 AM CT)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 26. The Lubbock metro area and portions of the central South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions across the far southern counties decreased thanks to recent rainfall.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 1:

Sunrise: 8:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 88° (2016)

Record Low: 23° (1951)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny and milder. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and not quite as cold. Lows in the lower to the middle 30s. A few spots may still dip into the middle to the upper 20s. South to southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny and turning warmer. Highs in the middle to the upper 60s. Breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

