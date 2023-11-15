LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Overcast conditions and patchy fog will once again start the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. Gradual clearing should take place late this morning and into the afternoon. It’ll be milder today with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest this morning then shift to the south this afternoon 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:19 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase once again later this evening and overnight across the area. Areas of patchy fog will once again develop overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 40. The wind will be out south in the evening then shift southwest overnight 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:44 PM CST.

Thursday:

More patchy fog and overcast conditions will start the day on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:20 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:44 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for rain showers across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecast on Monday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Thursday. Friday’s highs will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Middle 60s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Daytime highs on Monday will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Tuesday’s forecast highs will be in the middle to the upper 50s.



Thursday and Friday morning’s lows temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 40s. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s on Saturday morning. Sunday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s on Monday morning. Tuesday’s forecast morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 15:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CST

Sunset: 5:44 PM CST

Normal High: 64°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 85° (1965)

Record Low: 10° (1916)

Today: Areas of patchy fog and overcast in the morning. Then gradual clearing and milder weather. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southwest wind wind in the morning, shifting south in the afternoon 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower to the upper 40s. South wind in the evening, shifting southwest overnight 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warmer and breezy at times. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

