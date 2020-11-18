KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update (11/18/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Our stretch of above average temperatures will continue on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Under a sunny to mostly sunny sky, we’ll warm up into the middle and upper 70s across the area today. It’ll be breezy as well, with a south-southwest wind 10-20 mph. There could be higher wind gusts at times.

We’ll stay breezy this evening and overnight, under a mostly clear sky. Lows tonight will be mild in middle to upper 40s. The wind will stay out of the south-southwest 15-20 mph.

Thursday will be our warmest day, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll be breezy again with a southwest wind 15-20 mph. Sky conditions will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Extended Forecast:

High pressure will remain in control of our weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the next few days as it shifts eastward. Temperatures will remain above average for mid-November through Saturday. We’ll still tracking a strong cold front due to arrive overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. This front will bring a return of cooler (below average) temperatures and a chance for precipitation on Sunday. The cooler weather will stick around on Monday before we star another warming trend by Tuesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle to the upper 70s. Upper 70s to lower 80s are expected on Thursday. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 70s on Friday, with lower to middle 70s on Saturday. Colder weather returns by Sunday and Monday with daytime highs dropping back into the lower to middle 50s. It’ll start to warm back up on Tuesday with highs back in the middle to upper 60s.

Overnight lows will remain mild for mid-November in middle to upper 40s Thursday through Saturday mornings. We’ll cool back down into the lower to middle 40s s by Sunday morning. Colder weather returns by Monday morning, with middle 20s to lower 30s returning. Middle to upper 30s are expected on Tuesday morning.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, November 18)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Valid: Thursday, November 12)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 18:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Normal High: 62°

Normal Low: 35°

Record High: 82° (1942/1999)

Record Low: 16° (1951)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.



Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in upper 70s to the lower 80s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph.

