Today:

Near average high temperatures are forecast on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly cloudy through midday, but it’ll become mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the southwest this morning and then shift south this afternoon 10 to 15 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:32 AM CST.

Tonight:

It’ll be mostly clear early this evening, but clouds will be on the increase later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will vary and range from the lower 30s (northwest South Plains) to the upper 40s (eastern and southeastern Rolling Plains). The wind will out of the south 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Thursday:

Scattered rain showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler for some. High temperatures will vary and range from the lower 50s (northwestern South Plains) to the middle 60s (southern and southeastern Rolling Plains). It’ll be breezy at times with a west to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:33 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, no other precipitation chances are forecast over the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Thursday’s forecast highs will vary and range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. Friday’s and Saturday’s daytime highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle 50s to lower 60s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Monday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.



Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lows Friday morning will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to the middle 30s. Monday and Tuesday morning’s lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

No changes have been noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region for several weeks, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 22. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain categorized in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains



Note: The USDM update is normally released on Thursdays. However, it the latest update was released on Wednesday (November 22) due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 29:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 80° (2014)

Record Low: 1° (1976)

