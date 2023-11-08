LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, November 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Another very warm day is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. However, it won’t be quite as warm today for some areas as compared to the last couple of days. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s on the Caprock. It’ll warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s off the Caprock. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast. It’ll be breezy with a west wind 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:12 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will continue to increase this evening and tonight. Scattered showers are possible overnight for some areas. Lows temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s on the Caprock 40s. Middle to upper 40s are forecast off the Caprock. It’ll remain breezy with a northeast wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 5:49 PM CST.

Thursday:

Much colder weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. It’ll be a cloudy day and breezy. Scattered showers are forecast at times throughout the day. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:13 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:48 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some of the shower activity may linger into early Friday morning for some areas. There is another slight chance for rain showers on Monday for some areas.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 90s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with daytime highs falling back into a range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Friday’s high temperatures will be milder with middle to the upper 50s forecast. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Sunday will be even milder with Lower to middle 60s forecast. Monday’s highs will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’ll turn slightly milder again on Tuesday with lower to middle 60s forecast.

Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the upper 40s on Thursday morning. Friday and Saturday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the very low 40s. Lower to upper 30s are forecast for Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday morning’s lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, November 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 2. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. This area expanded slightly across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, November 2) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 8:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CST

Sunset: 5:49 PM CST

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 39°

Record High: 89° (1916)

Record Low: 20° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and continued warm. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s. West wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and continued breezy. Scattered showers are possible overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the upper 40s. Northeast wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. Scattered showers at times throughout the day. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser