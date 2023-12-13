LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

More rain is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. We had one band of rain move through overnight and early this morning. Areas of fog and drizzle with an few lingering showers are possible this morning. Another wave of showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two is forecast to develop by midday and continue into the afternoon. Some areas of fog will continue into the afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy, breezy and cooler day with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the east to southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:43 AM CST.

Tonight:

Rain chances will continue this evening and tonight across the area. There could still be a thunderstorm or two. Areas of fog will continue this evening and tonight. It’ll be cooler with low temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will remain out east to southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 5:40 PM CST.

Thursday:

Rain will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. A rain/snow mix is forecast at times across the far northwestern and northern South Plains. Little to no snow accumulation is forecast. It’ll remain cloudy and breezy. It’ll be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the east and southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:44 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:40 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Precipitation chances are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Wednesday morning through Friday morning. The majority of the precipitation will fall as rain. However, there is a chance of a rain and snow mix across the far northwestern and northern South Plains from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Little to no accumulation is forecast for these areas.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll be cooler on Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are the forecast highs on Friday. Saturday’s highs will be in the lower and the middle 50s. Highs on Sunday and Monday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Lower to middle 60s are Tuesday’s forecast highs.



Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Friday morning’s lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. Saturday’s morning lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Middle 20s to the lower 30s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Lows on Monday will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower to the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 7. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, December 7) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 13:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 28°

Record High: 82° (1937)

Record Low: 6° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Periods of rain throughout the day, breezy and cooler. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Areas of fog at times. Cloudy with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. East to southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Tonight: Periods of rain continue, breezy and cooler. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Areas of fog at times. Cloudy, breezy and colder with low ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. East to southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Thursday: Periods of rain continue, breezy and cooler. A rain/snow mix is possible at times across the far northwestern and northern areas. Little to no snow accumulation. Cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. East to southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.

