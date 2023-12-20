LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, December 20)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

While we’ve seen some clearing this morning, more clouds are expected to return by midday and through the afternoon. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions and milder weather is forecast on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:47 AM CST.



Tonight:

There is a slight chance for rain showers this evening and overnight. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s The wind will be out south and southwest 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 5:42 PM CST.

Thursday:

Scattered rain showers and slightly cooler weather is forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The bulk of the rain chances should end by mid-afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy through midday. Clouds will gradually start to decrease in the afternoon from west to east. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:48 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:43 PM CST.

Winter Solstice on Thursday (December 21):

Winter will officially arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday, December 21. The winter solstice will occur at 9:27 PM CST. The winter solstice marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Winter Solstice

(Winter Arrives Thursday, December 21, 2023)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. Scattered rain showers and a thunderstorm or two is forecast on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 60s. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Highs on Friday will warm back into the lower to the middle 60s. Saturday’s highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle 50s to middle 60s are the forecast highs on Sunday (Christmas Eve). It’ll turn colder on Monday (Christmas Day) with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. It’ll remain cool on Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Lows Friday morning will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Upper 30s to middle 40s are forecast for Saturday morning and middle 30s to middle 40s on Sunday morning (Christmas Eve). Lows Monday morning (Christmas Day) will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, December 20)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 14. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, December 14) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 20:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80° (1921)

Record Low: 3° (1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy and slightly milder. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. A slight chance for rain showers in the evening and overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. South to southwest wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with scattered rain showers through mid-afternoon. Then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. South wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Bluesky: @severewxchaser.bsky.social

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK-Weather/. If you don’t have it yet, make sure to download our new and improved EverythingLubbock Weather app. It is free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.