LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, December 6)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny weather is on tap through midday on this Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this afternoon. It’ll be breezy at times today and continued mild. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 60s. The wind will out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:38 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight. It’ll be breezy at times and milder. Low temperatures will be range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. The wind be out of the south to southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer weather is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. High temperatures be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:38 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slightly chance for precipitation Saturday morning for some areas, mainly over the northwest South Plains and the far northern South Plains and Rolling Plains.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the middle to the upper 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs for Thursday. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday will be cooler with daytime highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s highs will warm back into the middle and upper 50s. Highs on Monday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Tuesday’s highs will range from the lower to the upper 50s.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast lows on Friday morning. Lows Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Lower to upper 20s are the forecast lows for Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday morning’s lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, December 6)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There are still no significant changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 30. The only minor change noted was the far southwestern portions of the South Plains (parts of Gaines and Dawson County) dropped back to abnormally dry (D0) status from moderate stage (D1) drought status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains has remain categorized in “drought-free” status for well over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the western South Plains and far southern South and Rolling Plains

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, November 30) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, December 6:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 57°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 83° (1939)

Record Low: 1° (1950)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny through midday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon Highs in the middle to the upper 60s. Breezy at times with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: Increasing clouds, milder and breezy at times. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. South to southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser