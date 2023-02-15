LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

After a brief break from the windy weather overnight, windy conditions will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. Patchy blowing dust is expected once again by midday and into the afternoon. The wind will be southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Excluding the blowing dust, it’ll be a mostly sunny day with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the upper 70s (cooler west and warmer east). Elevated fire weather conditions are also expected across the area.



There is a still a brief window for a slight chance for rain showers late Wednesday and early Wednesday afternoon across the far northwestern South Plains.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory from 9:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. A southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph is expected.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 9:00 AM CST Wednesday to 12:00 AM CST Thursday/11:00 PM MST Wednesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. A west wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph is expected.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Wednesday, February 15)

Tonight:

Wind speeds will decrease somewhat Wednesday evening and overnight. However, it will remain blustery as the wind shifts to the northwest with the passage of cold front tonight. The wind will be out of the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the lower 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday:

Thursday will be noticeably cooler across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with high temperatures in the lower to the middle 40s. It’ll still be breezy with a north wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.



KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, February 15)

Extended Forecast:

There is a small chance for rain showers across the far northwestern South Plains from late Wednesday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, the extended forecast looks dry for now.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 70s (cooler west and warmer east). Much colder air returns to the region on Thursday with daytime highs in the lower to the middle 40s. We’ll climb back into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday. Upper 50s to lower 60s return on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. High temperatures will drop back a few degrees by Tuesday with upper 60s to lower 70s expected.



It will be noticeable colder Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Friday morning will be very cold with low temperatures ranging from the middle to the upper 10s. It’ll be milder on Saturday morning with middle 20s expected. On Sunday morning, we’ll be in the middle to the upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be unseasonably milder with middle to upper 40s expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, February 15)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 15:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CST

Sunset: 6:32 PM CST

Normal High: 60°

Normal Low: 31°

Record High: 87° (2014)

Record Low: 0° (2021)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 70s (cooler west and warmer east). Southwest wind 25-35 mph. Gusts up to the 55 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 20s. Blustery with a northwest wind 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the lower to the middle 40s. Northwest wind 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.



Have a great day!

