LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, February 22)

Today:

Rain from overnight will quickly exit to our east early this morning. Clouds will be on the decrease this morning with mainly sunny conditions returning. However, Patchy blowing dust is once again expected in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s the lower 70s. The wind will be southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70-80 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are expected.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a High Wind Warning from 11:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County, TX. Southwest wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a High Wind Warning from 9:00 PM CST Tuesday to 12:00 AM CST Thursday for Gaines and Dawson County. Southwest wind 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

(Valid: Wednesday, February 22)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory from 11:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST Wednesday for Cottle, Hall, Kent and King County, TX Southwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 9:00 PM CST Tuesday to 12:00 AM CST Thursday for Borden and Scurry County. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

(Valid: Wednesday, February 22)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM CST to 8:00 PM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum County. A gusty southwest wind and lower relative humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County. A gusty southwest wind and lower relative humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions.

(Valid: Wednesday, February 22)

Tonight:

Patchy blowing dust will continue this evening across the area. Windy conditions will remain in place this evening and overnight. Lows temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll have Southwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly clear.



Thursday:

We’ll finally get a break from high wind and blowing dust on Thursday. It’ll be a mainly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the middle to the upper 60s. The wind will be west-southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Forecast models continue to show a chance for scattered showers across the area on Saturday. New data coming in this morning is showing a chance for thunderstorms across the area on Sunday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area along and east of the Interstate 27/U.S. 87 corridor outlined in their extended outlook on Sunday for severe weather.



High temperatures on Wednesday will drop back and range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Middle to upper 60s are expected on Thursday. Friday will be cooler with daytime highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s. Sunday will be warmer with lower to middle 70s forecast. On Monday, we’ll drop back into the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday’s weather will be warmer as we climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Low temperatures Friday morning will vary from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 30s. lower to middle 40s are expected Sunday morning. Lows Monday morning will be in the middle to the upper 30s. Tuesday morning will start out in the middle 30s.



(Valid: Wednesday, February 22)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 22:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CST

Sunset: 6:38 PM CST

Normal High: 61°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 87° (1996)

Record Low: 12° (1911)

Today: Showers ending early in this morning and clouds decreasing. Mainly sunny with patchy blowing dust later in the morning and during the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southwest wind 30-50 mph with gusts up to 70-80 mph.

Tonight: Patchy blowing dust and windy in the evening. Mostly clear and windy with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Southwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.



Thursday: Mainly sunny, a lighter wind and cooler with highs in the middle to the upper 60s. Wind west-southwest 10-15 mph.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

