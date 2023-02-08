LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

A check of the radar this morning showed an area of rain showers across the Rolling Plains and the far eastern South Plains. This activity will quickly move northeast out of the area later this morning. Otherwise, clouds will be on the decrease today with mostly sunny conditions returning by this afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Milder weather will also briefly make a return today with high temperatures in the middle 50s. The wind will northwesterly to westerly between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight:

Mainly clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will be out the west 5 to 15 mph.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, February 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

We’re tracking our next opportunity for precipitation on from late Sunday night through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures at this time appear to be warm enough to prevent any wintry precipitation.

Milder weather returns on this Wednesday with daytime highs climbing back into the middle 50s. We’ll cool back down on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. By the weekend, we’ll start another warming trend with lower 60s on Saturday and lower to middle 60s on Sunday. High temperatures will drop back into the middle 50s on Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. It’ll be colder on Friday morning with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 20s. Middle 20s are forecast for Saturday morning. Lows will climb back into the lower to the middle 30s Sunday morning. Middle 30s are expected Monday and Tuesday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, February 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, February 2) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 8:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CST

Sunset: 6:25 PM CST

Normal High: 58°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 83° (1951)

Record Low: -17° (1933)



Weather Fact: The record low of -17° for today is the coldest low temperature on record for Lubbock!

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Slight chance for showers across the Rolling Plains this morning. Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Milder with highs in the middle 50s. Northwest to west wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to lower 50s. North wind 20-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser