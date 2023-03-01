LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

Today:

Welcome to March! We’ll start our Wednesday out with mostly cloudy conditions with some breaks in the cloud cover later into the day. Some blowing dust is possible at times. Another warm day is on tap with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The cloud cover will keep high temperatures down a bit today. It’ll be windy today with a south-southwest wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also expected once again.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST Wednesday for Bailey, Castro Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Terry and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM CST to 8:00 PM CST Wednesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas. Red Flag Warning for Lea County in New Mexico from 10:00 AM MST to 7:00 PM MST Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM MST to 6:00 PM MST Wednesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 9:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST Wednesday for Gaines County in Texas. Wind Advisory for Lea County in New Mexico from 8:00 AM MST to 8:00 PM MST Wednesday. Southwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and some patchy blowing dust.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

Tonight:

Mostly and breezy conditions are expected this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday:

Windy and cooler weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. Mostly sunny conditions will start the day, but clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust is expected. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be west-southwest 25-40 mph with gusts up to 50-60 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are once again expected.



There is still a slight chance for a rain/snow mix across the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Thursday evening and Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 10:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Thursday for Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County.



The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 9:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST Thursday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas. Fire Weather Watch for Lea County in New Mexico from 8:00 AM MST to 8:00 PM MST.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a High Wind Watch from 6:00 AM CST Thursday to 12:00 AM CST Friday for Borden, Dawson Gaines and Scurry County. High Wind Watch for Lea County in New Mexico from 5:00 AM MST to 11:00 PM MST Thursday. West (to southwest) wind 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph and patchy blowing dust.

High Wind Watch

(Valid: Thursday, March 2)

Extended Forecast:

Breezy to windy weather will continue through the end of the work and school week here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week. We’re still tracking a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday evening and night.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with highs varying from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Friday’s high temperatures range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Daytime highs on Saturday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday will be warmer with lower to middle 70s returning for highs. Monday will be warmer with middle to upper 70s expected. We’ll stay warm on Tuesday with lower to middle 70s in the forecast.



Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to lower 40s. Friday morning will be colder with middle 20s to lower 30s expected. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings will range from the lower to the middle 30s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be milder with lower to middle 40s expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, March 1)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 1:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CST

Sunset: 6:44 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 34°

Record High: 89° (2006)

Record Low: 5° (1922)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then decreasing clouds later in the day. Some patchy blowing dust at times. Windy and warm with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. South-southwest wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds later in the afternoon with patchy blowing dust. Windy and cooler with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. West-southwest wind 20-40 mph with gusts up to 50-60 mph.



Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

