LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, March 15)

Today:

Another warm spell will briefly return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday. Partly sunny and breezy conditions are in the forecast across the area today. Daytime high temperatures will be in the middle 70s. The wind will be south-southwest 15 to 25 mph. There will be occasional gusts up to 35 mph.



Tonight:

It’ll turn windy with some areas of patchy blowing dust possible this evening and overnight. Otherwise, sky conditions will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be milder and range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be southerly 20 to 30 mph. There will be gusts up to 40 mph at times.



Thursday:

Windy and slightly cooler weather is expected on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy blowing dust. There is a slight chance for rain showers throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be westerly 20 to 30 mph. There will be occasional gusts up to 40 mph. A strong cold front will pass through the area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin dropping behind the front and the wind will shift northerly.

Vernal Equinox on Monday (March 20):

Spring will official arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Monday, March 20. The vernal equinox will occurred at 4:24 PM CDT.

(Spring Arrives Monday, March 20, 2023)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for precipitation on Thursday. It’ll mostly be in the form of rain showers, but there could be some wet snow mixed in by evening when it gets colder. We’re still tracking another chance for precipitation late weekend and early next week. There is a chance for rain and snow from Sunday morning through Monday evening. It’s still too early make any snowfall accumulation predictions.



We’ll have another quick warm up on Wednesday with the middle 70s returning. We’ll drop back to a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s on Thursday. The work week will end colder with daytime highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s on Friday. Saturday will also be cool with lower to middle 50s expected. Sunday will be colder with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Monday will also be chilly with daytime highs in the middle to the upper 40s. Milder weather will return on Tuesday with lower to middle 60s forecast.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will be milder and range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Friday morning will be colder with middle 20s to the lower 30s expected. Saturday morning will be even colder with lower to middle 20s in the forecast. Lows temperatures Sunday morning will be in the middle to the upper 20s. Middle 20s to lower 30s are forecast for Monday morning. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

(Valid: Wednesday, March 15)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. We note the severe and extreme drought areas are increasing.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 15:

Sunrise: 7:58 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 68°

Normal Low: 38°

Record High: 88° (2013)

Record Low: 17° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the middle upper 70s. South-southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy with some patchy blowing dust. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. South wind 20-30 mph with gusts 40 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and slightly cooler. Some patchy blowing dust. A slight chance for rain showers throughout the day. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. West wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

