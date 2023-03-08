LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, March 8)

Today & Tonight:

Daytime: Cooler weather has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Wednesday with daytime high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorm this afternoon, mainly across the Rolling Plains (areas to the east and southeast). A few storms could be on the strong side and produce hail. The wind will be east-northeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Evening & Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions will remain in place this evening and tonight. Areas of fog will develop overnight. There is still a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the evening across the Rolling Plains (areas east and southeast). A few storms could be on the strong side and produce hail. The wind will be east-southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Wednesday PM roughly along and east/southeast of a Paducah — Spur — Lake Alan Henry — Gail line. The main threat would be some large hail.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday, March 8)

Thursday:

We’ll start the day with areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny conditions are expected throughout the day, but temperatures will be warmer. Daytime highs will climb back into the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be west-northwest 5 to 15 mph.



Time Change Ahead This Weekend:

Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Are you ready to “spring forward” one hour?

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Rolling Plains (eastern and southeastern areas).

Wednesday will be cooler area wide with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Thursday will be feature a brief warm up with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s. Another brief cool down is expected on Friday with highs in the middle to the upper 60s. A quick warm up returns on Saturday with lower to middle 80s in the forecast. We drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday. Cooler weather returns on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Milder weather returns on Tuesday with middle to upper 60s expected.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be on the mild side in the middle to the upper 40s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday morning will be warmer with upper 40s to lower 50s expected. Sunday morning’s forecast low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Monday morning will cooler with middle to upper 30s expected. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will be in the lower to the middle 30s.

(Valid: Wednesday, March 8)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday , March 7:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CST

Sunset: 6:49 PM CST

Normal High: 65°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 87° (1911/1918)

Record Low: 12° (1967)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Rolling Plains in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Eas-northeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms across the Rolling Plains during the evening. Areas of fog will develop overnight. Lows in the middle to the upper 40s. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Areas of fog in the morning, then partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph.



