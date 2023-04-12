LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Wednesday’s weather will be breezy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 15-20 mph. Sky conditions will be sunny.



Tonight:

Breezy conditions are expected this evening and overnight across the area. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 15 to 20 mph. There could be occasional gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and the lower 50s. Clear conditions are expected.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny conditions are expected Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. Some clouds will return in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will be in the lower to the middle 80s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is also another slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Breezy weather is expected daily over the extended forecast period.



Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 80s. Cooler weather returns on Saturday with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll start to warm back up on Sunday with middle to the upper 70s forecast. High temperatures climb back into the middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Friday morning will be milder with lower to middle 50s forecast. Morning lows will drop back into the and range from the lower to the upper 40s Saturday morning. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Upper 40s and lower 50s return for morning lows on Monday. Tuesday morning will be milder with lower to middle 50s forecast.

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southeast of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 12:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:16 PM CDT

Normal High: 75°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 96° (1972)

Record Low: 22° (1977)

Today: A sunny day and breezy. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: A clear sky and breezy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s and the middle 50s. South-southeast wind 15-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible at times.



Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent.

