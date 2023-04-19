LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, April 19)

Today & Tonight:

Wednesday’s forecast will be warm and windy. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the morning, but the wind will increase to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts 35 to 40 mph will be possible. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny. Fire weather concerns are in place during the afternoon hours.

Fire weather concerns will continue through mid to late evening. Mostly clear conditions are expected this evening, but some clouds will return late this evening and overnight. It will remain breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 to 40 mph will be possible during the evening. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM CDT to 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, Yoakum County in Texas. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 9:00 AM CDT/8:00 AM MDT to 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 AM MDT to 10:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Wednesday, April 19)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday, April 19)

Thursday:

We’ll start a cooling trend on Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Daytime highs drop into a range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the north to northwest 15 to 20 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Fire weather concerns will continue on Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A few rain showers are forecast for Sunday and Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Breezy to windy weather is expected daily over the extended forecast period.



Wednesday will continue to be warm with above average high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Highs will drop back into a range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s on Thursday. Friday will be cooler with daytime highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll warm up a few degrees on Saturday with upper 60s to lower 70s forecast. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. We’ll start warming back up early next week with upper 70s to lower 80s on Monday and lower to middle 80s on Tuesday.



Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Friday morning will be cooler morning lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Middle 30s to the lower 40s are the forecast lows for Saturday and Sunday mornings. We’ll warm back into the lower to the middle 40s for morning lows on Monday and the upper 40s to middle 50s on Tuesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, April 18)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 19:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:21 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 92° (2001)

Record Low: 25° (2013)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph in the morning, increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts 35-40 mph will be possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with a southwest wind 15-25 mph. Gusts 35-40 mph possible in the evening. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and turning cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.



