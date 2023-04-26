LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, April 26)

Today & Tonight:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances today will be mostly confined to the northern half of the South Plains and the northern and eastern Rolling Plains. One round of showers and thunderstorms was ongoing overnight and early this morning over these areas. Another round is expected to develop later this afternoon and continue into this evening. High-resolution forecast models this morning show mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions today across the area with more sunshine to the south and more cloud cover to the north. High temperatures today will vary from the upper 50s to the lower 80s. It’ll be cooler to the north and warmer to the south. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 10 to 15 mph this morning but will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation today is 30-percent.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms chance will continue this evening and overnight across the northern and eastern half of the area. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise partly cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast. Lows temperatures will be cooler and range the upper 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening across portions across the Rolling Plains. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail and severe/damaging wind gusts.

(Valid: Wednesday, April 26)

Thursday:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll warm back up briefly with daytime high temperatures back into the middle to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Wednesday for portions of the area. There is a chance for showers on Friday and Saturday. There is another slight chance for showers on Tuesday of next week.



Variable daytime highs are forecast on Wednesday and will range from the upper 50s to the lower 80s (cooler to the north and warmer to the south). Thursday will be briefly warmer with highs back in the middle to the upper 70s. We’ll turn cooler again on Friday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Middle and upper 60s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Daytime highs will warm back into the upper 70s and the lower 80s on Sunday. Middle 80s are forecast for Monday and lower to middle 80s on Tuesday.



Thursday morning will be cooler low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Middle to upper 40s are the forecast morning lows for Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Monday morning’s lows will be in the middle to the upper 40s. Upper 40s to lower 50s are the forecast lows for Tuesday morning.

(Valid: Wednesday, April 26)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 26:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Normal High: 78°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 96° (1943)

Record Low: 29° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning across the northern half of the area. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy and turning breezy. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Variable high temperatures from the upper 50s to the lower 80s (cooler to the north and warmer to the south). West-northwest wind 10-15 mph in the morning, increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight across the northern half of the area. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise partly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. North wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and warmer. Highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.



