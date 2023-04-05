LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, April 5)

Today:

On this Wednesday, it’ll be breezy and cooler across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast most of the day, but some clouds will return later in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 60s. We’ll have a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. There could be some occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight:

Partly conditions are expected this evening, but it will become mostly cloudy overnight. It’ll be a chilly night across the area with low temperatures ranging from lower to the upper 30s. The wind will out of the southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Thursday:

We’ll have some clouds around to start the day on Thursday, but mostly sunny conditions are forecast to return. Daytime highs will be below average for early April in the middle 60s. The wind will out of the east 10 to 15 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Forecast models continue to hint at a very slight chance for rain Friday evening. Most areas will remain dry. We’ll mention a small chance for precipitation.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler in the lower to the middle 60s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 60s on Thursday. Friday will be a tad cooler for some areas with lower to middle 60s expected. We’ll warm back into the lower to the middle 70s on Saturday. Easter Sunday will be warmer with lower 80s returning. It’ll be even warmer on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 80s/

Chilly morning lows are forecast for Thursday and Friday morning with lower to upper 30s expected. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s and the lower 40s. We’ll be in the lower to the middle 40s Easter Sunday morning. Milder morning lows are forecast for Monday with upper 40s and lower 50s returning and lower to middle 50s on Tuesday.

(Valid: Wednesday, April 5)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 4:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Normal High: 74°

Normal Low: 44°

Record High: 92° (1946/1959/2006)

Record Low: 21° (1917)

