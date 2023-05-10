LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, May 10)

Today & Tonight:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday. A stray shower or thunderstorm may develop late in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the low 90s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the evening and overnight across the area. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy. Low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the evening but increases to 40 percent overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains all of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The threats include damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph (isolated higher gusts) and hail up to golf ball size. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday, May 10)

Thursday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early morning and will end by daybreak. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast in the morning, but clouds will decrease into the day with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 20 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph are possible. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent in the early morning.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast from late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances return Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Monday and Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains all of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing a marginal threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Some minor flooding is possible with heavier rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Friday, May 12)

Highs on Wednesday will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Middle 80s are forecast for Thursday and upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday. The weekend will be cooler with highs high ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to the middle 70s. Tuesday’s highs will be middle 70s.



Low temperatures Thursday morning will range from the middle to the upper 50s. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast morning lows over the remainder of the extended forecast for Friday through Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, May 10)

Local Drought Update:

Severe stage drought conditions have increased across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is now being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Otherwise, some areas are still classified in severe stage drought.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 10:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:37 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 54°

Record High: 100° (2018)

Record Low: 33° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. A stray late afternoon thunderstorm or two is possible. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Some may be strong to severe Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the middle to the upper 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in evening but increases to 40 percent overnight.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Some could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny later in the day. Highs in the middle 80s with a west wind 10-20 mph. The chance for early morning precipitation is 40 percent.



