LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, May 17)

Today & Tonight:

Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and should gradually end after midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning across portions of the northern South Plains and the northern Rolling Plains. The primary threat is some storms may produce strong to damaging wind gusts. However, some storms could produce large hail.

(Valid: Wednesday, May 17)

Thursday:

Wednesday will be another partly to mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures be in the middle to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning across portions of the eastern and southeastern South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains. The primary threat is some storms may produce strong to damaging wind gusts. However, some storms could produce large hail.

(Valid: Thursday, May 18)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday through Friday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from Sunday through Tuesday.

Friday: The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across portions of the southern South Plains and the southern Rolling Plains. The primary threat is some storms may produce strong to damaging wind gusts. However, some storms could produce large hail.

(Valid: Friday, May 19)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are forecast for Thursday. It’ll start turning cooler on Friday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 70s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Sunday and Monday. Lower to middle 80s return on Tuesday.



Morning lows on Thursday and Friday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Middle 50s are the forecast lows on Tuesday.

(Valid: Wednesday, May 17)

Drought Update:

Severe stage and extreme drought conditions persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Thankfully, we’ve seen a pattern chance over the last few weeks and accumulating precipitation has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 17:

Sunrise: 6:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 101° (2022)

Record Low: 41° (1986)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through late evening/early morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the middle to the upper 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



