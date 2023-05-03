LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Wednesday, May 3)

Today & Tonight:

Partly sunny conditions are forecast on this Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms once again developing by late afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast this evening and tonight across the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy with low temperatures tonight in the middle to the upper 50s. The wind will be southeast in the early evening, but will turn southerly later in the evening and overnight 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation will increase to 40 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains, a small portion of the Rolling Plains and east/southeast New Mexico from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. The threats are wind gusts 60-70 mph (isolated higher gusts) and hail up to golf ball size (isolated larger size).

(Valid: Wednesday, May 3)

Thursday:

Thursday will start out cloudy to mostly cloudy. It will be come mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day. There is still a chance for a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and evening, although the better chance would be across the Rolling Plains. It’ll turn breezy and warmer with high temperatures back in the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional higher gusts. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the far eastern Rolling Plains late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. A storm or two could produce a strong/severe wind gust and large hail. The better threat for severe weather will be east of the area over Texoma and the Big Country.

(Valid: Thursday, May 4)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will become more isolated on Thursday. There is a small chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, mainly across the eastern half of the area.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Middle 80s are forecast for Thursday. It’ll turn warmer on Friday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and middle 80s to lower 90s on Sunday. Middle to upper 80s are forecast on Monday and Tuesday.



Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Friday morning’s lows will be in the middle 50s. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast low temperatures for Saturday through Tuesday morning.

(Valid: Wednesday, May 3)

Local Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 3:

Sunrise: 6:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:32 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 98° (1940/1996/2012)

Record Low: 27° (2013)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the middle to the upper middle 50s. Southeast wind in the evening, turning southerly by late evening 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the middle 80s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional higher gusts. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Have a great day!



