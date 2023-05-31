LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Wednesday, May 31)

Today & Tonight:

Lingering showers and thunderstorms over the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains early this morning will gradually end. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions are forecast on this Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some areas will see more sunshine and less clouds while others will be see more clouds and and less sunshine. It’ll turn breezy with high temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing later in the afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. The wind will be out of the southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and overnight. Some could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast wind 15-25. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls and localized flooding from heavier rainfall. A isolated tornado is possible across the western South Plains.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Wednesday, May 31)

Thursday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast on Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances will return later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Some may be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the upper 80s. It’ll be breezy with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, a isolated tornado and localized flooding will be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Thursday, June 1)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorms are forecast daily over the extended forecast period from Wednesday through Tuesday of next week. Some storms could be strong to severe. Localized flooding will be possible with heavier rainfall.

Friday: The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes damaging wind gusts, large hail, a tornado or two and localized flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Friday, June 2)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 80s. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Daytime highs Friday through Tuesday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.

Low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Morning lows Saturday through Tuesday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, May 31)

Drought Update:

We continue to see some improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks to our recent rainfall events. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought conditions across area. However, the extreme drought areas are shrinking in coverage.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 31:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 102° (2018)

Record Low: 43° (1983)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. Southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 15-25. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will developing later in the afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the in the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

